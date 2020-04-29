Ho Ching says it’s not just about face masks, that’s barking up the wrong tree

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Ho Ching, in one of her latest Covid-19 posts, justified that the country was doing well, with its “light mask policy until we welcomed home our folks from abroad when the fires started burning.” In response to the virus being “sneaky,” she called for everyone to take the next phase of the circuit breaker seriously.

Mdm Ho took to Facebook on Monday (April 27), to respond to a New York Times article highlighting the rapid spread of Covid-19 which stunned scientists. How the virus slid under the radar to flow all over the USA was one example of “how we can all slither and slide in the mud while trying to test, trace and isolate the virus,” Mdm Ho admitted.

She noted that the situation was similar to what happened in Singapore, where initial strains came from Wuhan and only later did “we see sons, cousins and nephews (of Covid-19) coming through from the USA and Europe.”

“From the beginning, we were watchful, fearing a silent cluster building up, even as we pushed hard to do contact tracing.” Regardless of the lack of medical tools or the extra caution placed in handling the virus, Mdm Ho added that Covid-19 “doesn’t care.” It will spread quietly.

- Advertisement -

To avoid succumbing to the pressures of the pandemic, Mdm Ho emphasised the need to “outflank the virus,” and to act sooner than later by multiplying resources and capacities. She used the H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2009 as an example. “Yeah, maybe we worry we can look stupid like the French health minister during the H1N1 outbreak, stocking up all sorts of masks and supplies which became redundant and wasted. Poor French minister had to resign for the ‘waste of taxpayers’ money.’”

However, Mdm Ho clarified that it’s no longer about face masks. “That’s just barking up the wrong tree.” She added that things were running smoothly until “we welcomed home our folks from abroad when the fires started burning in the USA and Europe.” Singapore did not realise that the virus could infect and be transmitted to “at least three generations” before someone showed symptoms and got sick. Thus, the circuit breaker period was put into effect.

Take the next phase of circuit breaker seriously

With the circuit breaker extended, Mdm Ho urged everyone to take the situation seriously and to begin planning for the scenario when the partial lockdown would be lifted.

She also called for the public, including “home bakers and such” to “channel our fears and woes into new ways to do things smartly without giving the virus another chance to slip past us.”

The special mention to home bakers stemmed from the recent news that those operating home-based businesses are included in the list of establishments mandated to shut down temporarily due to enhanced circuit breaker measures.

“The virus will simply ignore petitions and human voices and noises. It will simply take advantage of the slightest crack and light more fires of real pain,” said Mdm Ho. Instead, she urged people to stay calm and to “cheer every unsung hero.”

Netizens agreed with the comments of Mdm Ho, except for the statement regarding the “light mask policy.”

Iw Yang noted that “if we had gone mask heavy” like other countries and ignored the World Health Organization’s “unscientific advice on face masks, we would not be where we are today.”

NYT article traces how the covid may have slid under the radar to flow all over USA. It’s just one example of how we… Posted by HO Ching on Monday, April 27, 2020

Read related: