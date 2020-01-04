Ho Ching rings in the new year with her very own poetry

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, rang in the new year by sharing her own poetry on her personal social media page.

Mdm Ho is notorious for flood-posting her Facebook page with several links on various topics such as science, health, entertainment, lifestyle, arts and socio-political issues throughout the course of each day.

Many have commented that Mdm Ho’s high-frequency social networking patterns are strange, especially for someone who also serves as chief executive of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, Temasek.

Her seemingly constant presence on Facebook, despite her high profile job, has led some to wonder whether she uses a bot, a media manager or whether she really is a social media addict.

A look at her Facebook page shows that she seems to share links non-stop, daily, linking dozens of articles nearly every hour. Most of these Facebook posts do not include a caption.

On New Year 2020, however, Mdm Ho took a rare diversion from the caption-less Facebook links and shared her own poetry to mark the beginning of the new year. Expressing her New Year wishes to fellow netizens, Mdm Ho wrote:

Lights dot the cities

Fireworks in the skies

Countries and cities

ring in the new year

across the world Many gather in homes

making merry among friends

Thousands gather for events

enjoying wonderful festive shows Policemen and women

maintaining a watchful eye

Civil defence folks on standby

for the inevitable calls for help The lights on the ICU machines

blink their status, strong or weak

The alarms sound their frantic pings

as one among us slip away in peace The lights in the maternity wards

welcoming newborn babies

as new mothers relaxed

and fathers beamed We mark the passing of the old

and welcome anew each new year

Life wends its way bright or quiet

through the seconds and years May I wish everyone

peace and much joy

health and happiness

and the strength of love

of family and friendships

in this new 2020 year ahead

The poetry has garnered over 500 reactions on Facebook.

This is not the first time Mdm Ho has shared her poetry on social media. She has previously published poetry on topics like flooding and other environmental issues. /TISG

