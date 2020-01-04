Ho Ching rings in the new year with her very own poetry

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, rang in the new year by sharing her own poetry on her personal social media page.
Mdm Ho is notorious for flood-posting her Facebook page with several links on various topics such as science, health, entertainment, lifestyle, arts and socio-political issues throughout the course of each day.
Many have commented that Mdm Ho’s high-frequency social networking patterns are strange, especially for someone who also serves as chief executive of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, Temasek.
Her seemingly constant presence on Facebook, despite her high profile job, has led some to wonder whether she uses a bot, a media manager or whether she really is a social media addict.
A look at her Facebook page shows that she seems to share links non-stop, daily, linking dozens of articles nearly every hour. Most of these Facebook posts do not include a caption.
On New Year 2020, however, Mdm Ho took a rare diversion from the caption-less Facebook links and shared her own poetry to mark the beginning of the new year. Expressing her New Year wishes to fellow netizens, Mdm Ho wrote:
Lights dot the cities
Fireworks in the skies
Countries and cities
ring in the new year
across the world
Many gather in homes
making merry among friends
Thousands gather for events
enjoying wonderful festive shows
Policemen and women
maintaining a watchful eye
Civil defence folks on standby
for the inevitable calls for help
The lights on the ICU machines
blink their status, strong or weak
The alarms sound their frantic pings
as one among us slip away in peace
The lights in the maternity wards
welcoming newborn babies
as new mothers relaxed
and fathers beamed
We mark the passing of the old
and welcome anew each new year
Life wends its way bright or quiet
through the seconds and years
May I wish everyone
peace and much joy
health and happiness
and the strength of love
of family and friendships
in this new 2020 year ahead
The poetry has garnered over 500 reactions on Facebook.
This is not the first time Mdm Ho has shared her poetry on social media. She has previously published poetry on topics like flooding and other environmental issues. /TISG
