Ho Ching raises eyebrows by re-posting Workers’ Party policy proposal on her personal page

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, has raised eyebrows by sharing one of the Workers’ Party’s (WP) policy proposal on her personal Facebook page.

The WP policy, which pushes for singles to be eligible to purchase their own BTO flats at an earlier age of 28, was part of the opposition party’s manifesto for the 2020 General Election. The election took place on 10 July and saw the WP win an unprecedented 10 seats in Parliament.

While a graphic featuring this policy was published in the early days of the election campaign, on 2 July, Mdm Ho only re-posted the graphic on her Facebook page on Thursday (16 July) evening.

Her post, which drew over 800 reactions and nearly 500 comments on Facebook, raised eyebrows since she is a prominent member of the establishment being the wife of ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong and the chief executive of Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Temasek.

Mdm Ho, who was active on the campaign trail supporting her husband, typically shares posts published by PM Lee and his colleagues on social media. She has also shared posts critical of opposition politicians, like WP’s MP-elect Jamus Lim. Her action of re-posting a WP policy proposal is new.

While Mdm Ho shared the WP policy proposal without comment, netizens responding to her post were divided on whether changing the eligibilty age for singles to buy BTOs would be beneficial.