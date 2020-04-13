Ho Ching: Don’t be alarmed by rising Covid-19 numbers

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Singapore, Ms Ho Ching has said that such news should not cause alarm because it only means more emphasis is being placed on testing.

On Friday (April 10), the CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared a post from bbc.com asking if the rest of the “world should worry about Singapore’s virus surge”.

In response to the article, Ms Ho noted that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently engaged in extensive and methodical swabbing and testing, “hence don’t be alarmed if we see numbers going up”. She added that Singapore is applying a “whole of nation approach” on the Covid-19 pandemic, not solely relying on the Government’s efforts.

The month-long circuit breaker period is an example. Ms Ho used New Zealand as a precedent and said that it took the country 11 days before it started seeing a turning point after implementing stringent lockdown measures.

Earlier detection is key

As the MOH continues to test for Covid-19 on a larger scale, it means positive patients, especially those in dormitories, are identified quickly. “The earlier we identify and support with the best standard of care, the better their outlook or prognosis,” she explained.

“The earlier we identify and ring-fence close contacts, the less the uncontrolled spread in the wider community.”

It may be unsettling to see such ballooning numbers, said Ms Ho, but it is also a reminder of the gravity of the situation. She urged everyone to take the circuit breaker period very seriously.

“Stay home, wear a mask, any mask, go for errands and come back quickly, and don’t join in crowds,” she advised. “True, it’s nicer to buy fresh ingredients for our daily meals, but let your mums know you won’t mind not having fresh ingredients every day,” said Ms Ho after encouraging the public to persuade their mothers not to go to the wet markets every day.

For those who want fresh herbs and vegetables, Ms Ho suggested growing some on the balcony.

The circuit breaker period was implemented by the Government to limit the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus. All schools and most workplaces have been closed, except for those offering essential services. Hawker centres and coffee shops are only allowed to accept takeaway orders, and other public areas must implement safe distancing measures.

Furthermore, people are advised to stay at home as much as possible and to go out only to do essential things. The circuit breaker period is expected to last until May 4.

