High School Musical star blasted over insensitive comments about Covid-19

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens is under fire for making what many believe are very insensitive comments about the novel coronavirus or Covid-19.

On Monday (March 16), after hearing US President Donald Trump talk about how it might take months for things to go back to normal due to Covid-19, she decided to go live on Instagram and share her thoughts with her 38.4 million followers.

She said: “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t.” Along with a major eye roll, she continued: “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

She must have realised just how insensitive she sounded about a disease that is ravaging cities, towns and countries because almost as soon as she says her last words, she ends up backtracking as swiftly. “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.” Then she turned her live feed off.

The High School Musical star attempted to delete her post as well, but one Twitter user managed to save it and post it for the world to see. Twitter user @luv80z, released the video and even wrote: “Vanessa Hudgens got that vid of her being ignorant abt corona deleted…. we got u on tape ma’am!”

Fans, or possibly fans no longer, began tweeting about how “horrible and heartless” the actress was being.

Hudgens then attempted to take back her words on her Instagram story. She said: “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home.” But it would seem that her regrets came a little too late.

Many other people who saw the live stream replied to Ali’s tweet as well, describing Hudgens as “unconscionable”.

Following the backlash, the singer decided to take to the Internet to post an apology.

But it seems the damage has been done.

Meanwhile, Hudgens was not the only one sharing her thoughts about Covid-19 with the world. Other “young” celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively turned to their social media accounts to send thoughts of solidarity against the virus.

Bieber wrote on IG: “Obviously this is a really scary time … I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LET’S COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Reynolds, on the other hand, shared that he and Blake are donating US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to two hunger relief organisations, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

And if there is anything to learn from this, it’s that the world needs more of these types of young celebrities who are willing to help fight the good fight. /TISG

