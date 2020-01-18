Here are the celebrities and politicians born in the year of the Rat

- Advertisement -

Among the 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac, the Rat is the first.

Those who are born in the year of the rat are resilient, hardworking and alert. Rats can survive anywhere and can adapt to any environment.

Outgoing, sociable and cheerful, Rats get along with others and have many friends around them. When faced with hardship, Rats have a positive and calm outlook. Some Rats are thrifty but are generous for spending on family members.

While these are strengths of Rats, their weaknesses include stubbornness and also complaining when problems occur.

- Advertisement -

Rats tend to criticise others’ shortcomings which might set off arguments. Those who are born in the Year of the Rat shows a lack of persistence and stability. Because of this, they change jobs frequently.

Like every animal in the Chinese zodiac, there are five elements such as Wood Rat, Water Rat, Metal Rat, Earth Rat and Fire Rat.

For Rats, they are compatible with Dragon, Monkey and Ox. Relationships with Rabbit, Horse, Sheep and Rooster, on the other hand, is not recommended.

Lucky colours for Rat include Blue, Gold and Green and lucky gemstone is Garnet.

Here is a list of famous people who are born in the year of the Rat:

1924 S.R. Nathan

S.R. Nathan was the sixth President of Singapore, serving from 1999 to 2011. He was elected in uncontested elections in 1999 and 2005. The Singaporean politician became the country’s longest-serving President in 2009.

1936 Samy Vellu

Tun Samy Vellu is the seventh president and longest-serving President of the Malaysian Indian Congress which is a component party of the Barisan Nasional coalition. He held the position from 1979 to 2010 for 11 consecutive terms. He was also the Minister of Works for two terms.

1948 Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Charles is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Since 1952 he has been the Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay. Besides being the oldest and longest-serving heir in British history, he is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, since 1958.

1960 Lim Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng is a member of the Democratic Action Party of Malaysia and is serving as the Minister of Finance. He is a three-term Member of Parliament and three-term assemblyman representing Bagan and Air Putih, respectively. He is the Secretary-General of the DAP since 2004 and he also served as the Chief Minister of Penang between 2008 and 2018.

1960 Lee Bee Wah

Lee Bee Wah is a Malaysian-born Singaporean engineer and politician. She is a member of the People’s Action Party serving as a Member of Parliament for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the ward of Nee Soon South since 2011. Lee previously served as MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC (Nee Soon South) from 2006 until her ward was carved out from the GRC for the formation of Nee Soon GRC in 2011.

1972 Tony Pua

Tony Pua is from the Democratic Action Party and is serving as a three-term Member of Parliament in Malaysia representing Damansara. He is also a political secretary to Lim Guan Eng, Minister of Finance of Malaysia. Pua was working as a CEO in a second board-listed company before resigning to join DAP in 2008.

1972 Koh Poh Koon

Koh Poh Koon is a politician and colorectal surgeon. He is a member of People’s Action Party serving as a Member of Parliament since September 2015, representing Ang Mo Kio GRC. He is also a Minister of State in the Minister of National Development and the Ministry of Trade and Industry since January 2016. Koh is also the current Deputy Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress.

1972 Lawrence Wong

Lawrence Wong is a member of the People’s Action Party and was appointed the Minister for National Development after the 2015 General Election. He was also appointed as the Second Minister for Finance. Previously he held posts in the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

1972 Eminem

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known more popularly as Eminem is a rapper, actor, film producer, record executive, songwriter and record producer. He is dubbed as one of the greatest and influential rappers of all time. He was a member of hip hop group D12.

1972 Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is an actress, writer and former model. She starred in many comedies in her career as well as dramatic films. Diaz has four Golden Globe Award nominations, three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and New York Film Critics Award. Diaz was named the highest-paid actress over 40 in Hollywood in 2013.

1984 Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an actress and singer. Since 2018 she has been the world’s highest-paid actress, making multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She received a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award among others.

1984 Prince Harry

Prince Harry is the Duke of Sussex and is a member of the British royal family. He is the youngest son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He is the sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle and they have a baby son.