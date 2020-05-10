Here are 5 K-pop idols joining the military this month

- Advertisement -

In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, fans have been looking forward to K-pop idol comebacks, debuts and more. But with the good news of having our K-pop idols back in the scene, there is also a time to bid farewell to our K-pop idols that are enlisted to the compulsory military service in Korea. This month sees five K-pop idols enlisting in the military.

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and BTOB’s Im Hyunsik (11 May 2020)

BTOB’s Sungjae and Hyunsik are the band’s fourth and fifth member to enlist into the army after group leader Eunkwang (discharged on 7 April). Cube Entertainment announced that Sungjae would be leaving SBS’s Master in The House. The actor/band member revealed on 3 May that his enlistment date is 11 May. Sungjae asked his fans to support his upcoming project, Mystic Pop-Up Bar. Cube Entertainment also announced that Hyunsik will be enlisted on the same date as Sungjae.

PENTAGON’s Jinho (11 May 2020)

Jinho and his PENTAGON teammates are competing in a music show Road to Kingdom but fans will be missing his majestic voice while he is away in the army. PENTAGON will continue participating in the show as a seven-member group in the meantime.

EXO’s Suho (14 May 2020)

Suho, the leader of EXO, a multi-platinum boy group released his solo debut mini-album, Self-Portrait on 30 March as a gift to fans before his enlistment. Suho is the third member of EXO to enlist following Xiumin and D.O.

BLOCK B’s U-Kwon (18 May 2020)

BLOCK B’s U-Kwon is joining the military the mid of this month. Picture: InstagramU-Kwon is the fourth member of BLOCK B to serve in the military following members Jaehyo (already discharged in December 2019), Taeil and B-Bomb. /TISG