Henry Golding and Liv Lo head out to the park

Due to the ongoing quarantine, Malaysian-born actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo decided to head out to a park in Los Angeles, California on Sunday to workout instead of the gym. The Crazy Rich Asians actor, 33, sported blue shorts matched with a darker blue shirt that exposed his tattoos on the back of one arm and on his thigh. He wore his shades on a red cord around his neck and carried something that looked like a tripod or foldable camping chair which he retrieved from the trunk of his vehicle.

Henry wore dark Birkenstock-style sandals to pair with his outfit. His wife, Liv, 35 donned a grey sports bra with blue shorts. Her brunette hair was arranged back and parted in the centre and she also wore sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The fitness mogul brought along a towel, a water bottle and a green yoga mat. Liv wore a pair of new-looking white sneakers.

The couple was seen working out at the park on Thursday as places such as gyms and yoga centres remain closed in Southern California due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As central LA temperatures hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend, that did not stop the couple from going on with their exercise. Henry and Liv are celebrating their fourth anniversary as a married couple this month and they have also found other ways ‘to make all this extra time we get to spend with each other even better’.

The duo collaborated with music streaming app Spotify in a paid partnership. Henry and Liv have come up with something called ‘a #DuoLoveSongs playlist.’

‘You collate the list by answering some fun relationship questions and preferences, the album covers you can choose to customise are hilarious,’ Golding captioned alongside a video of the beautiful pair introducing the playlist.

In other related news, Henry is preparing something special on the acting front. He is part of an upcoming new animated project. In July, it was made public that Henry would voice the tiger named Mr. Hu in Paramount’s upcoming animated film The Tiger’s Apprentice. The Tiger’s Apprentice will be directed by Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator whose portfolio include Wall-E and Toy Story 3, according to Deadline.

The film is based on the best-selling children’s book of the same name. It will feature characters inspired by the different signs of the Chinese zodiac and is expected to premiere in theatres on February 10th, 2023.