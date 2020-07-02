Heng Swee Keat’s confusing speech contrasted with clear remark by Lee Kuan Yew

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A clear remark by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew about what it takes to lead Singapore has resurfaced and been contrasted with the speech, which left many scratching their heads, by the PAP’s Heng Swee Keat at the nomination centre on Tuesday (June 30).

Mr Lee once said: “Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him. Or give it up.” Known as a man of iron himself, the late Mr Lee knew exactly what he was talking about. And he did not leave any doubt about what he said or meant.

Mr Lee’s words have made a comeback following the rather intriguing speech by Mr Heng. His repetitive address left many wondering about what he meant.

According to an article by Hype & Stuff, Mr Heng announced that the PAP has plans for Singapore. He then zeroed-in on East Coast GRC, where the PAP is to face off with the Workers’ Party (WP) in the elections on July 10.

- Advertisement -

“For our East Coast residents, the — we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a East Coast — Singapore — we have a together, an East Coast plan,” he said. “We care, at East Coast. So we look forward to working closely together with our residents, to enable the East Coast and the whole of Singapore to emerge from this stronger.”

Following this speech, a netizen uploaded a photo of Mr Heng below one of Mr Lee, with their respective remarks.

This, in turn, caused much chatter about Mr Heng and his convoluted speech. While many found it amusing, others took a more serious tone and called it “an embarrassment”.

Still, others wished to know what exactly his plan was.

/TISG