Heng Swee Keat thanks East Coast voters, calls for shift in focus

Singapore – The People’s Action Party won 83 of the 93 seats contested in this year’s General Election, with one of the wins being in East Coast GRC.

Mr Heng Swee Keat, who led the team there, took to his Facebook page to thank voters for their support.

He wrote: “Thank you, East Coast residents, for your trust and support for our People’s Action Party team.”

Mr Heng also wrote that “with #GE2020 now over, we need to bring the focus back on our national agenda, to secure Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future”.

He added: “Together, we will build a vibrant, caring and green East Coast community. And we will also reach out to all our residents to understand your needs and aspirations.”

Mr Heng also thanked all the PAP volunteers and activists for their “years of commitment”, as well as the officials and other individuals who contributed to the elections.

Those commenting on the post offered their congratulations on the win.

Source: Screenshot from Facebook / Heng Swee Keat

One person, however, urged Mr Heng to engage the opposition on policy because it was very important to examine where there had been mistakes and to correct them.

So far, Mr Heng’s post has received 7.2k reactions, 934 comments and has been shared at least 263 times.

See the full post here.