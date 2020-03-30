Hawker diaries: Customer demands more chilli sauce or refund, hawkers say be considerate

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A hawker stall requested for more consideration from customers, especially during the Covid-19 crisis, after receiving am unfeasible demand which resulted in a loss of profit.

On Sunday (March 29), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a post with the caption, “eh hallo! u order chicken wing leh, not chilli sauce! Like that also want to refund, trying to cheat the poor hawker is it?”

The post included a screenshot of an online delivery order from Eng Kee Chicken Wings, a hawker stall located at Commonwealth Drive. The hawker shared the saddening incident of a customer who felt like the stall didn’t pack enough chilli sauce and wanted them to deliver more chilli sauce or give a refund. “We can’t afford to deliver so we did a full refund,” said Eng Kee Chicken Wings on its Facebook page.

The hawker asked for some understanding to be spared to the entrepreneurs who were struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “As you know la, we hawkers don’t earn a lot. Especially this critical period.”

“Purpose of this post is please be considerate and be kind to locally owned hawkers/shops & etc. We are #SGUNITED!”

The post went viral, with many netizens extending support for the hawker while discouraging the selfish act of the customer. A few offered to personally drive down to the customer, ask her to return the order and give the refund from their pockets.

Woofie Al commented a possible response to the request, spoken like a sales and marketing expert.

Others provided suggestions such as indicating the number of chilli packets per order type to avoid misunderstandings. Extra packets will need to pay extra, said JL JL.

Many said to simply ignore such customers because “some just want to try their luck.” Gail Siow-Sethi shared her experience as a customer with a complaint but showed how to properly address the issue. “Everyone makes mistakes. Don’t need to take advantage,” she added.

“Don’t worry Eng Kee, because of this incident, my friend says you have one of the best chicken wings!,” commented Kolin Ti in encouragement. “You might lose one customer, but you have gained another one.”

Bryen Yap also shared his experiences with inconsiderate customers, such as one who left a 1-star rating of his restaurant because the customer dropped his pack of noodles on the floor.