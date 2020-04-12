Harry Styles is not afraid to embrace his extra body parts

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles is associated with the boyband One Direction with whom he debuted his music career. In 2015, One Direction had its final performance and Styles continued on with a solo career that is doing very well. Achieving fame at a young age can be intimidating and when you are in the centre of attention, there are certain pressures that can affect oneself.

While others try to fit in a particular body type, Styles is confident with his looks and he does not try to look a certain way or to wear a type of clothing that is acceptable. He embraces the way he is and practises body positivity.

Styles even revealed that he has some extra body parts and that he is not afraid to show them.

Talking to Allure magazine, Styles said that he has a couple of extra nipples. He showed Chelsea Handler, the talk show host that besides his two normal nipples he has a lower left nipple and lower right nipple on his torso. The condition is called polythelia which causes Styles to have extra nipples.

According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Styles’ condition is common. He explained that when the body forms the nipple forming cells accidentally migrate down the chest below the normal nipple. These extra nipples can form anywhere along the vertical line below the nipple, on the chest, armpit, belly or into the groin.

Carrie Underwood admitted to having polythelia as well, except that she had her third nipple removed. Jackson Browne, Brian Jones from the Rolling Stones, Lily Allen and Mark Wahlberg also have third nipples. Unlike other stars, Styles is not shy when it comes to showing his extra body parts. He has posed shirtless in several photos and videos. For the cover of his new album, Styles also posed naked.

Fans of Styles admire him for his bravery and body confidence. His body positivity inspires others to be comfortable for their body’s unique traits. /TISG