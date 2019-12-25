Harry and Meghan spent Archie’s first Christmas in Canada with cute photo shoot

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending this year’s Christman with son Archie in Canada, instead of the traditional evening with the Queen of England.

While this has caused outrage among many royal fans, some feel it is the right move from the black sheep of the family.

However, the internet is unanimously surprised with the release of a Christman card by the couple featuring baby Archie!

The royal couple opted to send a digital e-card this year to be environmentally conscious, and this gave them more credit than the snub of the royal tradition.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account posted the absolutely adorable but unexpected Christmas message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the possibility of relocating to Africa which does not surprise royal fans as the couple did not have a warm reception back in Great Britain.

The British royals usually spend the Christmas season together as a family but this year, they will start a new tradition that does not involve their extended family. The couple and their newborn will leave on a jet plane to Canada to usher in the holiday this year.

Based on a report by Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess will bring Archie to spend quality time in Canada together as a family.

The couple announced in November that they will not spend the holiday season with Prince William, Kate or the Queen, forgoing the traditional celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement saying the decision to celebrate in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

The representative from the palace also spoke about the Duke and Duchess’ love of Canada and how they hope to introduce baby Archie to the place. The couple had visited Canada many times and the Duchess lived in Canada for seven years.

The royal couple is fond of the Canadian friendliness and appreciates how they are always warmly welcomed.

Royal fans hope the beautiful landscape brings the royal couple to have a closer connection to the subjects they serve.