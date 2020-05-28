Hailey Bieber threatens to sue plastic surgeon

- Advertisement -

It is interesting to find out how a celebrity respond to rumours and tabloid headlines. Hailey Bieber does not seem to mind that Justin talks about their marital sex life. However when someone claimed that Hailey has done public surgery, the model got riled up over it. Last week, the model hit back on an Instagram account that speculated that she has gone under the knife. The 23-year-old is threatening a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who also said that Hailey has done plastic surgery.

Daniel Barrett, a plastic surgeon and TikTok user uploaded two photos of Hailey taken years apart. Barrett said in the video that it is physically impossible to get from one picture to another without receiving help from a plastic surgeon like himself. He claimed that Hailey may have done a nose job, skin-tightening, jawline contouring and genioplasty. According to him, she also did fillers for her cheeks and lips.

Justin and Hailey have decided to take action against the plastic surgeon. E! News reported that the Biebers sent Dr. Barrett a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of using Hailey to “commercially advertise [his] plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

In the letter the Biebers’ lawyers characterise as a slew of “flagrant and conscious infringements” on their rights, including defamation, slander, and false light. The letter also accuses Dr. Barrett of copyright infringement because he captioned the video with lyrics from Justin’s hit song “Sorry.”

Justin and Hailey are asking the plastic surgeon to retract the claims and remove the post. Otherwise, the surgeon will be subjected to “statutory damages for each willful infringement.” Dr. Barrett is not giving in. Speaking via E! News he said that the reason for his TikTok account is to inform people about plastic surgery and to provide transparency.

He said it was not to belittle Hailey in any way. Dr Barrett added that the reason he posted the video was to share his opinion on the procedures that he believed Hailey may have gone through based on the photos. Hailey and Justin have not responded yet.