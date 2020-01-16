Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez bump did not lead to a cat fight

- Advertisement -

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber and his ex, Selena Gomez bumped into each other but it did not result into a cat fight. Instead, both ladies kept their cool, rather than creating havoc in public.

While they got good reasons to hate each other, they decided to remain clam and classy instead.

According to TMZ,there was no drama thankfully.

Over the weekend, the two of them ate at the same restaurant at the same time but it was not what the paparazi would expect and they did not have their controversial photographic moment.

Selena and Hailey were spotted at Craig’s in West Hollywood but there was no exchange of foul words or bad behaviour.

Both of them have a lot in common it seems. They both like the same restaurants, they are both famous, they have been followed regularly by paparazzis and they have both dated Justin Bieber.

Hailey was at the restaurant hanging out with her friend Madison Beer while Selena was spending time with her friends to celebrate the release of her new album.

Although nobody can confirm for sure, them eating at the same restaurant at the same time could be uncomfortable for both since Selena’s new record titled Rare is about Justin Bieber.

Selena was dating him for several years before they broke-off and he got married to Hailey.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot last year. They first got to know each other when they were teenagers.

At the premiere of his documentary Never Say Never in 2011, Hailey posed with Justin on the red carpet.

The two were then reunited in November 2014 at the invitation of their friend Kendall Jenner to attend Hillsong Church in New York City. And like they always say, the rest is history.