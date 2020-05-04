Gwyneth Paltrow, husband take a break during California lockdown

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow went for a stroll with her husband Brad Falchuk on Saturday (May 2) under permitted outdoor activity during the Covid-19 lockdown in California, according dailymail.co.uk. Both wore face masks.

The couple, who got married in September 2018, wore matching protective gear during the walk near their residence in the Pacific Palisades.

Paltrow, 47, showed off her slim figure in a fitted red T-shirt and black leggings, while Falchuk, 49, wore a ripped white long sleeve top and camo pants.

On April 27, Paltrow shared in People magazine’s April Beautiful issues about learning to accept her hair turning grey. She said knowing and accepting oneself will lead to accepting what you look like wholeheartedly.

- Advertisement -

Paltrow, who won an Oscar in 1999 for Best Actress for her role in the film Shakespeare In Love, said that back when she was in school, she did not like makeup and was a tomboy. She is still not a makeup person and prefers not to put on cosmetics. She said makeup meant going to work.

Paltrow went to an all-female school and nobody wore makeup because they did not dress up for anyone. She said that throughout her schooling days, makeup was not part of her routine.

The actress used to date Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck before tying the knot in 2003 with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, with whom she has two children — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. The couple divorced in 2016.

She started a wellness company called Goop and has just launched her beauty line GOOPGLOW to help women to reduce makeup and accept their natural glow. It is good for people who want their skin to be naturally glowy and dewy without having to put on makeup.

The actress, who starred in the 1996 theatrical film Emma, also shared about her quarantine struggles as well as speaking to an intimacy coach about family tensions and sexual frustration. /TISG