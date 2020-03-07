Grab driver’s 2019 police report against female passenger surfaces online

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Grab driver filed a police report after a female passenger complained to the taxi operator that the driver said: “My best friend is my right hand.”

On Thursday (March 5) a photo of the police report, which was filed in 2019, was shared on Tiagong’s Facebook page. It appeared that a Grab driver wanted to prove his innocence after being accused of saying to a female passenger: “I had no friend and my best friend is my right hand.”

The police report, although filed in 2019, circulated online after it was shared.

Below is the transcript of the second page of the police report. It was the only portion uploaded in social media.

- Advertisement -

I then replied to Grab company that I did pick the female passenger. However, I could not remember clearly what I had said.

I also told Grab company that during the journey I could recall asking the passenger where she was going. The passenger then replied to me that she was going to her office.

As she was wearing like sports attired, I then asked the passenger if she could wear the attired to her office.

The passenger then replied to me yes.

I then replied to her so good. Is your company employing anymore people, I can go for interview.

The passenger replied that her company had enough employees.

I then found out from Grab company that the female passenger had made a complain to Grab company and the complain is about I said to her that “I had no friend and my best friend is my right hand.”

However, I did not say to her that “I had no friend and my best friend is my right hand.”

I lodging the report as to prove that I did not say such thing to the female passenger and also for record purposes.

The report has been confirmed by the police, according to the Mothership website.

Meanwhile, people online, including former actor Joshua Ang, took the chance to poke some fun at the matter.

Others advised keeping one’s mouth shut to avoid complications such as this.

Tiagong cannot anyhow say your best friend is your right hand Posted by Tiagong on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

/TISG