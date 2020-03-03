Grab driver gives free ride to passenger whose father died

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Ever so often someone comes along who helps restore our faith in humanity, especially in a world that one feels has become increasingly cynical.

A post about a good-hearted Grab driver made the rounds on social media last weekend, when one netizen took to social media to thank Mr Nasran Zainal for his extraordinary kindness during one of the hardest times in a person’s life, the death of a parent.

To make a long story short, in a Facebook post that went viral, netizen HonJun told the story of booking a ride last Wednesday, February 26, to take her elderly mother to see her father at Singapore General Hospital, who had just passed away.

When the netizen informed the driver Mr Zainal that this is why he was booking a ride, the driver sent condolences and went to pick them up, ferrying them to the hospital in what the writer called a “silent trip,” even though he had to make a detour and go out of his way to get to them.

But as he was alighting from the car, Mr Zainal handed the passenger a red packet “saying it’s a small token.” When the netizen tried to refuse, the driver insisted that she take it, which she did with thanks.

But Mr Zainal went even further in his kindheartedness. On the following day, Feb 27, the netizen found an S$11 refund in her GrabPay wallet. When she called the company to inquire about it, she was told “the driver actually requested for my fare to be reimbursed to me as a goodwill token.”

The netizen wrote, “Hence, I would like to show my appreciation & heartfelt thanks to you: Mr. NASRAN ZAINAL of SLF4861G. You are really a shiny gem who went the extra mile. 🙏🙏🙏 Anyone who knows Mr. Zainal, please pass the message to him. Thank you.”

The neitzen’s post has since gone viral, being shared over 7,000 times. Those commenting on the post have enthusiastically thanked and praised Mr Zainal, even if some have pointed out that the red envelope was perhaps not the most appropriate for the occasion.

Media outlet AsiaOne spoke to Mr Zainal about the incident, saying that he felt badly that their father had passed away, and that he was moved to do something good for them.

He told AsiaOne, “Upon hearing that her dad passed away, I really felt sad for the family. In my heart, I said I should do something for the family.

I have always believed we should do something for the community and help anyone whenever they need, regardless of race or religion.”

Mr Zainal added,”Honestly I really didn’t expect this to be viral as I have no intention to be rewarded for what I have done. I feel blessed and thankful to all the people who have been sharing this news and sending good wishes for myself and my family on social media.” —/TISG

