Govt will take out loans amounting to S$22 billion to fund COVID-19 relief measures

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat revealed that the Government will take out loans to finance part of the $93 billion it is planning to spend on its COVID-19 relief packages. He made this disclosure in response to parliamentary questions filed by Workers’ Party (WP) politician Leon Perera.

Mr Perera, a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), had asked Mr Heng to provide an updated budget deficit forecast for FY 2020/2021 as of 26 May 2020 and to explain how the Government will fund its expenditure on coronavirus relief measures.

The opposition politician asked how much of the Government’s four support packages is financed via a reserves drawdown and how much is funded by utilising the accumulated surplus from the current term of Government. Mr Perera also asked if the budgets were funded by other means and to provide clarity on the nature of the other means of financing.

Mr Heng responded that the overall budget deficit for FY2020 is $74.3 billion or 15.4% of GDP. The PM-designate added that the Government will fund more than half of the expenditure it will incur on its COVID-19 relief packages by drawing $52 billion from past reserves.

$18.9 billion will come from the Government’s current reserves, including the accumulated surplus in this term of Government, the expected fiscal upside from FY2019 revenue and expenditure updated after the close of the financial year.

The remaining $22 billion will be financed by loans. Writing off the loan as a “fiscally neutral” funding model, Mr Heng said: “Loan capital, which we expect to be repaid in the future and is hence fiscally neutral, makes up $22 billion of the total COVID-19 package.”

Read the exchange between Mr Perera and Mr Heng here:

