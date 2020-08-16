Good news from Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK

- Advertisement -

Fans of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, rejoice! Following their success by dominating YouTube and collaborating with Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK together with Selena Gomez has announced that they will be releasing a brand new song. The announcement was made on Instagram where the official BLACKPINK account and Gomez shared the good news.

“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” Gomez wrote. She also shared an image featuring a throwback font for Gomez’ name and dripping, syrupy drips over pink stripes. There is not much information about the collaboration but we can be sure that fans will be playing the track nonstop once it is released. There is also no word if it is a lyric video, audio track or full-on music video.

How You Like That is BLACKPINK’s latest single and it has already garnered more than 400 million views on YouTube. Their song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’s music video reached a billion views last year and the group became the first K-pop group to reach that milestone. The quartet have been on hiatus for a year prior to releasing How You Like That. BLACKPINK also collaborated with Lady Gaga recently in Sour Candy. The group’s new album, BLACKPINK: The Album, is set to be released on October 2, 2020.

Gomez released her third studio album Rare earlier this year. It featured songs like Look at Her Now and Lose You to Love Me, which many fans believed to be about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The quartet includes members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One which spawned Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one hits in South Korean and on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 33 with their 2020 singles How You Like That and Sour Candy, and the Billboard 200, peaking at number 24 with Kill This Love (2019).

Born on July 22, 1992, Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television producer. Gomez was born and raised in Texas and she debuted her career by appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004). In her teens, she gained wider recognition for her role as Alex Russo on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012). /TISG