Goo Hye Sun signs with new agency

South Korean actress Goo Hye Sun has signed up with a new agency after leaving HB Entertainment. MIMI Entertainment officially confirmed that the actress had signed an exclusive contract with the agency after the actress announced it on Instagram on July 23. The agency is a new agency that is led by CEO Kim Sung Hoon, formerly from YG Entertainment. Kim Sung Hoon personally worked with Goo Hye Sun during her stint at the company.

A representative of MIMI Entertainment stated, “Due to the relationship we formed during the long time we spent together at YG Entertainment, we have ended up joining forces with Goo Hye Sun, who is famous not only in Korea but abroad as well, for her many domestic and international activities.”

The agency added, “Through our history of working together for Goo Hye Sun’s diverse activities as an actress, director, and writer, we have built up a deep trust in one another. With that as a foundation, we are looking forward to her new start. We will fully support the activities of artist Goo Hye Sun, who possesses a diverse array of charms, in a family-like atmosphere.”

In other news, South Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun’s divorce has been finalised, 10 months after it was filed by the actor.

According to Korean media outlet Soompi, the divorce was made official at the Seoul Family Court on July 15.

Ahn, 33, and Goo, 35, did not appear in court and were represented by their lawyers. In a statement released after the proceedings, the couple announced that they will now go their separate ways and wished each other the best.

Both apologised for troubling the public with their marital issues. The pair tied the knot in May 2016. Last September, Ahn filed for divorce. Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that there was no information about the division of wealth or assets.

Since the divorce, Goo’s fans have been up in arms against Ahn.

Goo’s revelation that the actor had a change of heart over their marriage and that she had seen him calling other women led to the roasting of the actor on social media and increasing calls for him to quit their favourite shows.