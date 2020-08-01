Goh Chok Tong has “thank you” lunch with Khaw Boon Wan

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mr Goh Chok Tong, who was the country’s second Prime Minister and most-recently an MP for Marine Parade GRC, took to Facebook on Thursday (July 30) to share a photo of him and former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan having lunch.

The photo shows transparent plastic dividers on the table in front of them as part of safe distancing measures.

“Invited Khaw Boon Wan for lunch to thank him for his years of service to the government and to chat about the significance of GE2020,” said Mr Goh.

He shared that it was Mr Khaw who worked out the Medisave scheme when Mr Goh was the Minister for Health. Mr Khaw also served as his Principal Private Secretary when he was Prime Minister.

After 19 years in politics, Mr Khaw announced his retirement on June 26 this year. Through a letter sent the following day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his gratitude towards Mr Khaw for his “lifetime of public service to Singapore”, noting his various roles in government.

Mr Khaw, 67, looked well during his lunch with Mr Goh, 79, after recently being in hospital because of dengue fever, according to a channelnewsasia.com report. Mr Lee announced on July 25 that Mr Khaw had recovered and had been discharged from hospital. Mr Khaw also tested negative for Covid-19.

Members of the online community thanked both Mr Goh and Mr Khaw for their years of service and wished them a happy retirement.

Mr Goh mentioned his retirement from politics on June 25 through a Facebook post. “It has been my greatest honour and privilege to have served the party, residents of Marine Parade, Singapore and Singaporeans for the past 44 years,” he said in a letter to Mr Lee.

