Goh Chok Tong celebrates 79th birthday with a virtual slice of cake

Singapore — Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong could only have a virtual slice of the birthday cake his granddaughter baked for him for his 79th birthday on Wednesday (May 20).

This was because of the circuit breaker measures against the spread of Covid-19, requiring non-essential employees to work from home, people to wear masks if they need to go out for essentials and to practise safe distancing.

Relatives who live in different households are not allowed to visit one another during this period.

Those who flout the circuit breaker measures, which went into effect on April 7 and will be relaxed in phases from June 2, could face fines or imprisonment.

Sharing photos of a few birthday cakes meant for him, Mr Goh wrote: “Thank you all for your birthday wishes. I do, in fact, feel younger. I am not going to finish all these cakes delivered to me! So, please help yourself.”

Mr Goh, who appears to have spent part of the day on a video call with his family, shared screenshots from the call that showed a Singapore-themed birthday cake.

He wrote: “The one with the Singapore flag is baked by my youngest 14-year-old grand-daughter. It is vanilla-flavoured. I salivate but could only have virtual slice. Take care, all.”

A member of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Goh became Singapore’s second Prime Minister on Nov 28, 1990, succeeding founding PM Lee Kuan Yew. He served in the role until Aug 12, 2004, when he was succeeded by Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Goh subsequently served as Senior Minister until May 2011, and as Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Today, he holds the honorary title of Emeritus Senior Minister.

He continues to serve as a Member of Parliament (MP) in Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) but there is speculation that he may be lifted out of the GRC team in the next general election. /TISG