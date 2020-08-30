Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in talks for Confidential Assignment sequel

- Advertisement -

Confidential Assignment is a 2017 South Korean action film directed by Kim Sung-hoon. Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Joo-hyuk starred in the film. It’s been reported that a sequel to the movie is in the works.

Previously, it was reported that the makers of Confidential Assignment sequel have approached the lead actors Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin. The agencies representing the Crash Landing On You actor and Space Sweepers star have confirmed that they have also received an offer.

The latest report is that another OG cast member has been approached for the sequel. Munhwa Ilbo reports that Girls’ Generation YoonA is in talks to feature in the sequel. YoonA played Yoo Hae-jin’s Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law in the original film. According to the report, YoonA will have a broader role as compared to the OG movie, making her the female lead. In the original Confidential Assignment film, the actress-singer impressed her viewers.

Soompi reported that a source from CJ ENM said that YoonA’s character will showcase more chemistry with North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) in the sequel, as the two reunite for another case. According to a source from YoonA’s agency, SM Entertainment, she has been offered a part in the sequel.

“YoonA has received the offer to star in ‘Confidential Assignment 2,’ and she is reviewing the offer,” the statement read. Besides YoonA, international reports also said that Daniel Henney is in talks for joining the sequel to essay the role of an American detective who previously worked with CBI. In the meantime, YoonA is filming her movie Miracle. She stars with Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung, and Lee Sung Min.

Born on May 30, 1990 as Im Yoon-ah, YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress. She trained for five years before debuting as a member of a girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007. The group went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. /TISG