Girlfriend unhappy with sweet treats and food deliveries from her boyfriend, asks for cash instead

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Screenshots of a conversation between a couple, comprising of an unappreciative girlfriend and a very accommodating boyfriend, have gone viral on social media.

“Unappreciative GF complains BF keep sending her sweet treats and demands for cash instead! Time to break up lah!” read the caption of the post uploaded by Facebook page All Singapore stuff on Monday (May 18).

The screenshots portrayed an allegedly unimpressed girlfriend complaining on social media of how her partner “didn’t know her enough” by sending her all the wrong gifts. The first was a rant about food delivery services and how it could prove the sender’s lack of knowledge on the recipients tastes. “Why even buy it (food sent to another)?” asked the girlfriend. “You don’t even know if they are a savoury and sweet person.” She advised her boyfriend to not “hop on this trend (food delivery services) cause everyone is doing it.”

- Advertisement -

Ouch.

There was a screenshot of her reaction to an “overpriced cake and yoghurt” highlighting her disapproval of food delivery services “no matter how people think it makes their lives better.” The woman made the assumption that the food delivery sector only makes people “lazy, poorer and less healthy.” She was also complaining that she had to pay the delivery fee and had no cutlery so she had to use her own water to wash utensils.

In the following screenshot, the responses of the boyfriend were included. He wanted her to have a “nice tea break.” He even apologised for his wrong intentions and admitted it was his fault.

“I don’t see it as a sweet gesture. I see this delivery as an insult. Meaning you haven’t listened to a god damn word I said,” was the reply of his girlfriend, annoyed that he was feeding her more sugar when she was staying away from it.

After repeating that she didn’t want sweet things, the girlfriend gave the following request, “Just give me cash.” Another photo showed that she received S$50 to her PayNow-linked account. “Don’t know what to buy me. Give me cash. So easy,” read the caption.

With over 1,500 shares and numerous negative reactions, the post had netizens shaking their heads in amazement towards the girlfriend’s statements.

Many sympathized with the boyfriend and advised him to end the relationship and move on because “when a girl doesn’t love you, everything you do is also annoying.”

A certain Imran Nonu Legenda also commented and admitted that he was the boyfriend in question. “I know she can be unreasonable at times, but I love her.” Said Mr Imran. He received much respect from netizens in return. Many commended his efforts and perseverance.

<Reader's Contribution>Unappreciative GF complains BF keep sending her sweet treats and demands for cash instead!Time to break up lah! Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, May 18, 2020