Girlfriend noticed a change in Scott Disick before rehab

Scott Disick recently tried to go for rehab but was disheartened by privacy concerns, an insider shared with US Weekly. The insider said that Scott was unhappy and irritated that his privacy was breached. He wanted to improve himself since he was going through a rough time. Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie also expressed concern about him. She added that she saw a change in Scott and that he was not as joyful and well as he usually was. Scott then sought help for both him and her.

The Flip It Like Disick star signed up for rehab earlier this month to address his previous emotional wounds such as losing his parents within six months of each other, five years ago. Scott left the rehab centre hours after a picture of him at All Points North Lodge in Colorado leaked online. The insider said that it is a raw situation and Scott had to get out of there since they leaked everything. The 36-year-old will be taking action against the centre together with his lawyer.

According to E! News, Marty Singer who is Scott’s lawyer is planning to sue the centre because of invasion of privacy. The president and CEO of APN Lodge, Noah Nordheimer have apologised to Scott in a statement. He said that the information of clients is of significance to the centre. He continued that APN will take legal action against whoever who leaks information to the media.

Scott shares three children with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian which includes Mason, 10, Reign, 5 and Penelope, 7. He has shared his problems with drug abuse and trauma in the past. An insider told US Weekly that his breakup with Kourtney and parents’ death has impacted him greatly. He has to face these challenges daily as they do not go away overnight. /TISG