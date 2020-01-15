Girl paralysed in accident has to be carried down everyday because of a lack of lifts in Marsiling Rise HDB blocks

- Advertisement -

Pushing for the residents of Block 119 and 115 to be part of the Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP), the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) shared a video of a lady who has her mobility affected because the lifts do not stop at every floor.

In a video shared on the party’s Facebook page, as well as on Secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan’s Facebook page, the SDP exemplified a woman paralysed in an accident 3 years ago.

Because the lifts do not stop at every floor, the woman, Zohra, had to be carried down one level by two people every time she wished to go out because she is wheelchair-bound. Taking her down one level entails two people carrying her down two flights of stairs, and placing her on the floor in-between each flight of stairs while they carry her wheelchair down.

She said in the video: “We’ve asked the HDB to install lifts that stop on every floor but without success. All the neighbouring blocks have been upgraded. Why not ours?”.

In his Facebook post, Dr Chee wrote: “I had breakfast with some residents at Marsiling Rise on Sunday to look into complaints that their (two) blocks did not have lifts that stopped on every floor.

Needless to say, this presents huge problems especially for the elderly, disabled and those with young children. Take a look at Zohra’s plight in the video below”.

“The residents had appealed repeatedly to their MP, Ong Teng Koon, but were given excuses. But when our M-YT team took up the matter last December, the MP quickly responded by posting a flyer in the lobby, saying that he had been “pushing hard” for a solution and the situation is “making good progress” ”, he added.

A petition created by SDP Treasurer Bryan Lim drew about 100 residents signing within half a day. /TISG