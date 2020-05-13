Gillian Chung calls it quits with husband of less than two years

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong celebrity Gillian Chung and her Taiwanese husband Michael Lai have called it quits, signing divorce papers on 1 March, according to 8world who published the story on 8 May (Friday). There was trouble in paradise after the pair’s wedding banquet in the United States but the singer-actress could not take any action as she was scheduled to join a reality TV show with Lai. The duo got hitched in 2018.

Chung and Lai are parting ways after less than two years of marriage. It was reported that Lai revealed to Taiwanese reporters that the Twins singer did not love him and things had started to go downhill ever since their first wedding banquet in the United States. Chung had promised to join a reality show with her husband which could not back out from. Despite Lai’s efforts to save the relationship by travelling to meet Chung during photo shoots, it seemed that the couple are not fated to stay together.

Chung, who is a member of Twins, talked about divorce again when Lai visited her in Malaysia in February. Releasing a statement through her label, she said that the situation is a private matter between her and Lai and she revealed that they still respect each other. She does not want to talk about it anymore and will not reply to any queries on the marriage.

The couple first met in July 2017 while filming Tree in the River in Taiwan. By October, they were dating. Chung announced her engagement with Lai on 1 February 2018 on Instagram, flaunting a diamond ring he gave her. On 26 May 2018 they had a wedding ceremony in LA and on 20 December they had one in Hong Kong.

Born as Chung Tik-shan on 21 January 1981, Gillian Chung is a Hong Kong film actress and singer. She is a part of Cantopop duo Twins, together with Charlene Choi. Chung’s father passed away when she was one. Her mother then remarried and her stepfather carries the surname Chung which she took. In high school, she was given the English name Gillian.