Gigi Hadid celebrates birthday and shares rare photo with boyfriend and sister

- Advertisement -

Being in a lockdown does not stop one from celebrating a birthday. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is under quarantine with her family and boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27 in Pennsylvania. She celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday (25 April) together with fellow model sister Bella, 23 and mother Yolanda, 56. Gigi uploaded a rare photograph with her One Direction boyfriend who had not appeared in a previous quarantine photo with Gigi.

The supermodel looked stunning dressed in a pair of pale denim jeans and black polo neck with Zayn in between the two sisters. Gigi also uploaded a long post and collection of photos from her birthday but those did not include Zayn. Taylor Swift presented Gigi with flowers and the family ate a bagel shaped cake and fluffy pancakes. Gigi wrote that she had the sweetest day celebrating her birthday with her quarantine family who made it special for her. She also felt special with the love she received from all over the world.

The birthday girl thanked everyone for the birthday messages and said that she was grateful and lucky that her loved ones near and far are healthy and safe. She said she missed them and wished she could celebrate with them but it is times like this that would make them more grateful to be together in the future. She continued saying that the icing on her perfect quarantine birthday cake was finding out that it had been made by Cake Boss whom she has watched for over 10 years.

- Advertisement -

Born as Jelena Noura Gigi Hadid on 23 April 1995, Gigi signed on to IMG Models in 2013. The following November she made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. Gigi was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016. Within four years, the model made 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.

In 2013 to 2015, Gigi dated singer Cody Simpson. She appeared in his music video Surfboard. In late 2015, Gigi dated Zayn Malik and she made a cameo in his music video Pillowtalk. The August 2017 cover of Vogue featured the couple. Gigi and Zayn are the third couple to appear together on a Vogue cover and it caused a controversy because Vogue called them gender fluid. The couple also did a Versus (Versace) campaign where Gigi was the photographer. In March 2018, Zayn and Gigi broke up and they got back together in June 2018. In November 2018 they split up again before reconciling in December 2019.