GE2020: WP leading in sample count at new Sengkang GRC against PAP with 53 per cent of votes

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Workers’ Party (WP) is predicted to win in the newly-formed Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the 2020 General Elections, based on early results, against the People’s Action Party (PAP).

The WP team is led by Ms He Ting Ru, 37, head of legal and communications at a multinational company; Dr Jamus Lim, 44, associate professor of economics at Essec Business School; Mr Louis Chua, 33, Credit Suisse’s equity research analyst; and Ms Raeesah Khan, 26.

They faced a PAP team comprised of Mr Ng Chee Meng, 51 from the Prime Minister’s Office; Mr Lam Pin Min, 50, Minister of State for Health and Transport; Amrin Amin, 41, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health; and a new face, Mr Raymond Lye, 54, who is a lawyer.

The four-member Sengkang GRC was formed earlier this year and comprised of Punggol East Single Member Constituency (SMC) and parts of Sengkang West SMC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. For the 2015 General Elections, the PAP team in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC took the majority 72.9 per cent of votes against the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA). In Punggol East SMC, PAP’s Charles Chong won with a narrow 51.8 per cent margin of votes also against the WP, then represented by Lee Li Lian. The PAP’s Lam Pin Min won 62.1 per cent of the votes against the WP’s Koh Choong Yong in Sengkang West.

The new constituency has more than 120,000 voters, covering the areas Compassvale, Rivervale and Anchorvale. Based on the latest sample count results, the WP team took the lead with 53 per cent of votes.

- Advertisement -

Despite two police reports being lodged against the WP’s Ms Khan due to remarks made online about race and religion in 2018, the party is looking strong. Ms Khan’s public apology and advocacy against minority concerns had also gained traction and support in various social media platforms after the incident.

Meanwhile, Professor Lim also became a social media hit and garnered a fan base after the first GE2020 debate where he uttered the line, now a meme, “What we’re trying to deny them (PAP) is a black cheque.” Prof Lim received overwhelming support for his anti-GST hike sentiments, with netizens referring to him as the country’s next Minister for Finance.

Prof Lim noted in a channelnewsasia.com report that the team hopes to have the opportunity to share with Sengkang residents their aspirations and vision for “a thriving, happy and inclusive Sengkang society, as well as Singapore.” He added that the party has listened to the public’s feedback as they walked the ground over the past few years. “We have listened as you have shared with us your stories, your fears and concerns, and your dreams and hopes. This, in turn, has informed ideas, plans and policies,” added Prof Lim. /TISG