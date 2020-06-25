GE2020: People’s Voice to field 12 candidates and contest 5 constituencies

- Advertisement -

Social activist and leader of People’s Voice (PV), Lim Tean, has announced that the opposition party will field 12 candidates in the 2020 General Elections. Mr Lim also gave a list of the five constituencies that the party is set to contest.

Mr Lim took to Facebook on Thursday (June 25) to announce PV’s 2020 Elections game plan. With other political parties already announcing their lists of candidates left and right, he followed close behind. “PV Will Be Fielding A Total Of 12 Candidates For GE 2020!” he wrote.

PV Will Be Fielding A Total Of 12 Candidates For GE 2020! After much discussions and constructive talks with our… Posted by Lim Tean on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Mr Lim also disclosed that PV has undergone coordination talks with other opposition parties, such as Progress Singapore Party (PSP), led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and Red Dot United (RDU), led by Ravi Philemon and Michelle Lee. ” Peoples Voice has decided on our final list of constituencies to contest in the upcoming GE,” the post read.

There has been an uproar of praise for the united front among opposition parties, such as the Reform Party (RP)’s recent announcement that it would step down from contesting West Coast GRC in order to give way to PSP’s Dr Tan. The RP’s decision to instead focus on other constituencies was commended by many netizens.

- Advertisement -

PV is set to contest two GRCs and three SMCs–Jalan Besar GRC, Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, Pioneer SMC, Mountbatten SMC, and Punggol West SMC.

Mr Lim announced that the 12 PV candidates will be introduced before Nomination Day.

“No Party has given more to Opposition Unity than PV has, and we hope that this unified spirit will see all the Opposition parties to a resounding and historic victory come 11 July!”

Mr Lim’s announcement, in turn, elicited messages of support from Facebook users. Many wished Mr Lim and PV success in the unique election ahead.