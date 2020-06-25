GE2020: PAP unveils four more candidates from “modest backgrounds”

- Advertisement -

In a virtual press conference on June 25, the People’s Action Party (PAP) announced its third batch of four candidates.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced these four new candidates as being from “modest backgrounds” who have “worked their way, successful in their own ways”.

These four new candidates are: Former chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) Tan Kiat How, former chief executive officer of IHH Healthcare Tan See Leng, lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and form civil servant Ng Ling Ling.

PAP has introduced 12 prospective candidates as of 25 June but has yet to confirm the constituencies that they will be competing in.

Tan See Leng

Tan See Leng is married with three children, is the corporate advisor to Temasek Holdings, advisor to DBS Bank and is also a medical practitioner with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

Dr Tan is the only child of an SBS bus timekeeper and a homemaker and he grew up in an HDB rental flat in Toa Payoh.

He mentioned that Singapore’s rapidly ageing population is a cause of worry.

“Given the exposure and experience that I’ve seen in many other countries and the learnings that I’ve gleaned, I hope to be able to contribute in this particular area to build a sustainable infrastructure system. Not just to support the elderly generation but to also build a caregiver support network to support the caregivers,” Dr Tan said.

Throughout his career in the healthcare industry, he had played an active role in medical committees such as the Ministry of Health’s Steering Committee for Primary Healthcare, MediShield Life Review Committee and the National Healthcare Group Cluster’s University Cancer Programme.

Ng Ling Ling

Ng Ling Ling, 48, is married with one child. She was formerly the chief of future primary care and director of community engagement at the Ministry of Health’s Office for Healthcare Transformation.

As former managing director of the Community Chest for five years, Ms Ng has helped raised millions in donations for social service agencies. She was also named Her World’s Woman of the Year in 2018 for her work.

“Singapore’s population is ageing rapidly, it will affect both old and young. For the seniors, I hope to advocate for more ways to empower seniors to understand their health and to live healthily for a longer period,” said Ms Ng.

“For young families who have to look after their elderly parents and young children, I empathise with the stress that they will face, and I hope to find ways to support them in their caregiving.”

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Lawyer Zhulkharnain Abdul Rahim, 39, is married with three children and is a litigation and dispute resolution partner with law firm Dentons Rodyk & Davidson.

For the last 10 years, Mr Zhulkarnain has conducted free legal clinics and done pro bono work as an assigned solicitor with the Legal Aid Bureau, as part of his work helping the underprivileged. He believes that this is how the less fortunate can get access to justice.

He is also an active volunteer in various charities and organisations such as the Casa Raudha Women Home, a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, and previously served as the chairman for self-help group AMP Singapore.

He mentioned that he is most concerned with issues regarding social mobility and social cohesion, saying that these “issues that will help shape the future of our Singapore, for our children and the generations after them”.

“I think this is a crucial period, it’s a crucial election for us. That’s why I’m standing because I feel that we need to do something to be heard and shape our social compact and social cohesion, not just for the next five years. Not just that, but beyond that.”

Tan Kiat How

Mr Tan Kiat How, 42-years-old, was the IMDA chief executive since January 2017. During his term, IMDA kickstarted the fourth telco and carried out 5G enterprise trials, preparing Singapore for the deployment of the 5G network.

During his time at IMDA, he enhanced programmes to ensure that low-income households can access digital tools, especially during the COVID-19 period, said the Ministry of Communications and Information when announcing his departure.

He said, “If I have the chance to serve as an MP, this is what I want to do, build strong local community networks complementing national efforts to upgrade the lives of residents in our community.”