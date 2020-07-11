GE2020: Gan Kim Yong’s team holds on to Chua Chua Kang GRC

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The People’s Action Party team in Chua Chu Kang GRC has won against a team from the new Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

The PAP team garnered 59,462 votes (58.64%) and the PSP received 41,942 votes (41.36%).

The four-member PAP team comprised Mr Gan Kim Yong, 61; Ms Low Yen Ling, 45; and new faces Mr Don Wee Boon Hong, 43; and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39.

The PSP team comprised Mr Francis Yuen, 70; Dr Tan Meng Wah, 57; Mr Choo Shaun Ming, 23; and Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67.

In the last elections in 2015, the PAP team in Chua Chu Kang, which was also led by Mr Gan, won by a wide margin of 76.89% against a People’s Power Party (PPP) team led by Mr Goh Meng Seng.

This is an 18.25% swing towards the opposition team in these elections. /TISG