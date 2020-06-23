GE2020 could be the last fight for veteran opposition leader who sold his HDB flat to fund election costs

- Advertisement -

The People’s Power Party (PPP) has said that the upcoming election, which is expected to be held next month, could be its secretary-general Goh Meng Seng’s last run at the polls. Mr Goh, who is set to contest a single member ward in the next election, has been an active player in opposition politics over the past two decades.

The 50-year-old commitment to the opposition cause over the past 20 years has been unwavering. Besides mounting fiery campaigns during election season, the outspoken Mr Goh has also been known to walk the ground in between elections and provide alternative views to Government policies on online platforms.

Mr Goh is so invested in the opposition cause that he sold his HDB flat to finance election costs when he was in the five-man team to Tampines GRC in the 2011 General Election. Despite going against then-Minister for National Development Mah Bow Tan, Mr Goh’s team received a vote share of 42.78 per cent.

Mr Goh went through what no other opposition candidate went through in the 2011 General Election, when his brother – who was also his principal election agent – passed away days before the nation went to the polls. Mr David Goh was only 56 years old and had no prior major illnesses before his death from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Asserting that his brother died due to the stress of the campaign trail, Mr Goh Meng Seng said then: “He led the entire machinery of our campaign in Tampines GRC. The stress of the campaign trail killed him. But I don’t want the demise of my brother to side-track NSP from our mission in this GE. My brother’s last wish was also that the fight should go on.”

Today, Mr Goh is set to contest a single member ward for the first time in his political career. Without revealing which ward Mr Goh is considering to run in, the PPP said that his latest bid “may be his last elections to conclude his 20 years of participation and engagement in Singapore’s politics.”

Mr Goh himself told TODAY Online that he “may not run” in the election after this upcoming one if he does not get elected. Although he may never contest elections again, Mr Goh still wants to do his part in setting up a “real” opposition alliance once the next election concludes, whether he wins a seat in Parliament or not.

He told TODAY that if he does get elected, he will debate policies, provide an alternative view and act as a check to the ruling People’s Action Party so that policies do not get “rubber-stamped” without more careful consideration.

