GE 2020: PAP, headed by PM LEE, slated to sweep Ang Mo Kio GRC

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) looks slated to sweep the Ang Mo Kio GRC with 72 percent of votes, based on early poll results. Ang Mo Kio GRC has 185,465 registered voters.

PAP’s team is yet again anchored by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Incumbent MPs Mr Gan Thiam Poh and Mr Darryl David, as well as newcomers Ms Ng Ling Ling and Ms Nadia Samdin comprise the rest of the PAP slate.

The ruling party bested the Reform Party (RP), which has so far only gotten 28 percent of the vote. Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam, the party’s Secretary-General, helmed the RP team, which is composed of party chair Mr Andy Zhu, Mr Darren Soh, Ms Noraini Yunus and Mr Charles Yeo.

During the campaign period, Mr Jeyaretnam served a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice as he had just returned from Britain.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, PAP won at Ang Mo Kio GRC with 78.6 percent of the vote. The ruling party had also then gone head to head with the Reform Party, which only won 21.4 percent of votes that year.

PAP’s win comes as no surprise, as Ang Mo Kio GRC has been held by the ruling party since it was formed in 1991. The GRC went uncontested until 2006, when the Workers’ Party made a bid in that year’s GE, but only won 33.86 percent of the votes. The Reform Party contested against PAP in the 2011 and 2015 elections.

The Prime Minister has been part of PAP’s Ang Mo Kio GRC slate since 1991. -/TISG

Read also: Latest on PAP slates: Two new faces in PM Lee’s Ang Mo Kio GRC