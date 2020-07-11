GE 2020: PAP beats Workers’ Party at Marine Parade GRC

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On July 10, Singaporeans made their way to cast their votes. Marine Parade GRC saw a PAP win over the Workers’ Party.

PAP’s Marine Parade team consists of: Tan Chuan-Jin, Edwin Tong Chun Fai, Seah Kian Peng, Tan See Leng and Mohd Fahmi Aliman.

They went against the Workers’ Party, with their slate of candidates comprising of: Yee Jenn Jong, Muhammad Fadli Bin Mohammed Fawzi, Nathaniel Koh Kim Kui, Ron Tan Jun Yen and Muhammed Azhar Bin Abdul Latip.

In the sample count, PAP had 57% of the votes while Workers’ Party had 43% of the votes.

The final count for the constituency saw PAP winning with 57.76%, and Workers’ Party obtaining 42.24% of the votes.

Marine Parade has always been a PAP stronghold, with the GRC having been led by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong until this year. /TISG