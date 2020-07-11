GE 2020: Liang Eng Hwa defeats Paul Tambyah in Bukit Panjang SMC

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On July 10, Singaporeans cast their votes. Results are in for Bukit Panjang SMC, with victory to People’s Action Party’s Liang Eng Hwa.

Many have recently lauded Mr Tambyah for being the president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases. With Covid-19 being a dire health pandemic, many have hoped for Mr Tambyah to take the lead in leading the nation out of this pandemic. This led to quite a bit of optimism for Mr Tambyah to enter parliament.

However, results in both the sample and final count saw Mr Tambyah trailing behind Mr Liang. During the sample count, Mr Tambyah had 44% of the votes, while Mr Liang had 56%.

The final count saw Mr Liang gaining 53.74% of the votes and Mr Tambyah with 46.26%.

However, this slim margin puts Mr Tambyah in line for an NCMP seat. /TISG