GE 2020: Kebun Baru SMC win for PAP Henry Kwek

Singapore — Kebun Baru SMC saw a win for People’s Action Party (PAP) Henry Kwek against Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai with 62.97% of the votes.

Henry Kwek had 13,284 votes (62.97%) while PSP’s Kumaran Pillai got 7,812 votes (37.03%).

The sample result count was 68 per cent of the votes to PAP and 32 per cent to PSP.

Kwek has been an MP for the Kebun Baru ward since 2015 when it was under Nee Soon GRC. It used to be a single-member constituency for 11 years before it was absorbed into Ang Mo Kio GRC for the 1991 general election. This new Kebun Baru SMC, however, was carved out from Nee Soon GRC for the 2020 general election.

Kebun Baru has 22,653 voters. -/TISG