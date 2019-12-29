Gal Gadot produces Israeli-Palestinian romantic drama

- Advertisement -

Gal Gadot is producing the adaptation of a novel that is barred from Israeli school’s reading lists, Dorit Rabinyan’s Borderlife, which is also published in English as All the Rivers.

It is not known whether the Wonder Woman and Fast and Furious star will act in her adaptation of All the Rivers (or Borderlife) but the Israeli movie star is bringing the film to cinema through Pilot Wave productions, the production company that she runs with her husband.

All the Rivers tells a story about an Israeli and Palestinian who meet and fall in love with each other in New York.

The couple tries to keep their forbidden relationship a secret from their respective social circles as a result of social and political pressures while coming to terms with what it means to be together.

- Advertisement -

In Israel, the controversy surrounding the novel led to its restriction when the government’s Education Minister prevented it from appearing on school reading lists.

The ban caused further raised awareness about the novel, and that led to a subsequent increase in sales.

Keshet Studios and partner Pilot Wave Productions are not yet making casting announcements for the All the Rivers project.

Gadot will be playing the title role in Holocaust drama Irena Sendler in Pilot Wave’s first project which was announced in October 2019.

Her upcoming projects include superheroine prequel Wonder Woman 1984 in June 2020, Agatha Christie murder mystery Death on the Nile in October 2020 and another appearance as Wonder Woman in an undated ensemble film Justice League Part Two.

Born as Gal Gadot Varsano on 30 April 1985, Gadot is an Israeli actress and model. She was crowned as Miss Israel 2004 at the age of 18. Gadot spent two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness/combat readiness instructor and studied law and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while working on her modelling and acting careers. /TISG