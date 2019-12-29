Gal Gadot produces Israeli-Palestinian romantic drama

Gal Gadot is producing the adaptation of a novel that is barred from Israeli school’s reading lists, Dorit Rabinyan’s Borderlife, which is also published in English as All the Rivers.
It is not known whether the Wonder Woman and Fast and Furious star will act in her adaptation of All the Rivers (or Borderlife) but the Israeli movie star is bringing the film to cinema through Pilot Wave productions, the production company that she runs with her husband.
All the Rivers tells a story about an Israeli and Palestinian who meet and fall in love with each other in New York.
The couple tries to keep their forbidden relationship a secret from their respective social circles as a result of social and political pressures while coming to terms with what it means to be together.
The ban caused further raised awareness about the novel, and that led to a subsequent increase in sales.
Keshet Studios and partner Pilot Wave Productions are not yet making casting announcements for the All the Rivers project.
Gadot will be playing the title role in Holocaust drama Irena Sendler in Pilot Wave’s first project which was announced in October 2019.