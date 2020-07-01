Full support for Paul Tambyah who “should have gotten into Parliament a long time ago”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Members from the online community expressed their support for opposition Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Chairman, Dr Paul Tambyah, with some noting he should have entered Parliament a long time ago.

SDP has introduced its 11 candidates for the General Elections, including Dr Tambyah who will be contesting at Bukit Panjang SMC. His background was featured in the party’s Facebook page, including his tagline, “The truth will come out in the end.” Dr Tambyah first began volunteering with SDP in 2010 as a guest speaker at two rallies during the 2011 GE. He has contributed to the party’s policy papers and was a part of their healthcare panel.

Dr Tambyah is currently a professor of medicine and Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at the University of Singapore and the President-Elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases (ISID). He has shared his expertise to the public regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through the online series Ask Paul Anything.

His candidacy post received over 1,600 positive reactions, with many extending their support and calling for Bukit Panjang residents to vote him into Parliament.

Members from the online community called him an asset to Singapore and one who is respectable even on the international stage. “He will add great value to Parliamentary debates,” commented Facebook user Satish Kumar.

A netizen noted that Dr Tambyah should have gotten into Parliament a long time ago, given his expertise. Facebook user Angela Ng supposed he would have been a party frontliner if picked up by the People’s Action Party (PAP). “This is one of the most honest and inspiring ‘I stand to serve the people’ backgrounds I’ve read about so far,” she added.

Media outlet asiaone.com dubbed Dr Tambyah as the probable “man of the GE2020 moment” as nothing catches him off-guard or tests his patience due to his disarming style which comes across as sincere yet professionally accurate. Dr Tambyah is the most likeable man in Singapore politics, reported asiaone.com, after Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Dr Tambyah is contesting against PAP’s Liang Eng Hua for the 2020 GE.

