“Friends” co-stars encourage people to register to vote in US polls

Americans are being encouraged to register to vote in the coming US elections by Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The three of them went on Instagram to share a photo and a video of themselves using a Friends twist to motivate people.

This year was supposed to be the year where the cast of the hit TV series have a reunion that the fans have been waiting for.

The filming for the reunion was expected to be held on March 23 and 24 at the iconic soundstage Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

Unfortunately, the filming was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast are teasing a possible shoot in August but it is still unclear if they are able to reunite under the same roof or not.

Despite it all, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow have plenty of mini-reunions to keep fans satiated as they share photos on Instagram for them to fawn over.

The co-stars reunited for an important cause, asking fans to register to vote in the coming elections.

Kudrow posted a stunning photo of the three. Aniston wore a cream-coloured turtleneck sweater, while Cox sported a baby pink blazer and white T-shirt. Kudrow wore a comfortable black top. Cox uploaded a video where Aniston is shown whispering something to her, while Kudrow beamed at her friends. Aniston uploaded a Rachel Green meme to encourage voting on her Instagram Stories.

Kudrow’s caption reads: “Friends don’t let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration .#registerafriendday @iamavoter.”

Created by Kevin Bright, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends is a US sitcom TV series which aired on NBC from Sept 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004 spanning 10 seasons.

The cast, other than Aniston, Cox and Kudrow, includes Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It is about the lives of six friends in their twenties and thirties, living in Manhattan, New York. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The original executive producers were Bright, Kauffman and Crane.

