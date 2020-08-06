Friction between Kanye West and Kris Jenner started years ago

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West is famous for his relationship with Kim Kardashian West. Her posts and social media accounts portray her relationship and family to look perfect. But the truth is, it is not perfect. West appears to be in a spiral and he is not holding back when it comes to his Twitter account. If you observe closely, you can see that the tension between Kris Jenner and West began years ago. Three years ago, West revealed to the public that he is bipolar.

Following that, West has been talking more about his life with bipolar disorder. West has taken medical matters into his own hands recently. An insider contacted The Sun to share some inside insight. The insider said, “Kanye came off his bipolar meds to finish the album shortly before his outburst at the rally and on Twitter—he believes they stifle his creativity.” This is not the first time West took things in his own hands.

Two years ago, West shared with The New York Times about how he really believes that his bipolar medication can be a hurdle to his life and creative process. The rapper had gone off his medication for up to six months before. He claimed that he did it for the sake of his music but professionals spoke up about why West’s actions and beliefs actually perpetuated myths and lies surrounding mental health and medication.

West has been active on Twitter and although the tweet has been removed, he said that divorce was discussed between him and Kardashian. He had shared personal information about the couple’s history and after that West publicly apologised to his wife. He tweeted, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

- Advertisement -

Although it appeared that things were getting better, it was not the case. West also tweeted about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. The rapper revealed that he was very upset when Kim Kardashian West attempted to fly out to Wyoming with a doctor to help him. West tweeted on July 20, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

He then tweeted to Kris, “Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Y’all tried to lock me up.” The rapper then uploaded a screenshot of a text message that he sent to Jenner showing that she was avoiding his phone calls. Fans of West may be surprised to know about the friction between West and Jenner. Footage of the tension reportedly surfaced to show that it has been going for some time now.

One insider told People magazine, “He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too.” Though things seem less than perfect fans and viewers are curious to see how things will unfold.

Kanye West ‘came off his bipolar medication to finish his album’, says friendhttps://t.co/JS6dOUzLLi pic.twitter.com/6de0orWjHV — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) July 30, 2020