Fourth Covid-19 death in Singapore, 68-year-old Indonesian

- Advertisement -

Earlier today (Apr 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the fourth Covid-19 death in Singapore, a 68-year-old male Indonesian national.

The man was a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16. The MOH announced that he died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Thursday at 6.43am. He was Case 476, had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

The Ministry of Health announced 74 new Covid-19 cases as at 12 pm on Wednesday (April 1), bringing Singapore’s total number of cases so far to 1,000.

The new cases include three people, all female Singapore citizens, from the healthcare sector: A clinical research co-ordinator at the Singapore General Hospital, a nurse at the same hospital and a doctor at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Out of the 74 new cases, 20 are imported and 54 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad. The 20 imported cases had travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, Asean and other parts of Asia. Of the 54 local cases, 29 are linked to previous clusters, while 25 are not linked and contact tracing is ongoing.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old Singaporean man, Mr Chung Ah Lay, died from Covid-19. He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia – or high cholesterol. He had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

Earlier, on March 21, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died from the disease. The woman had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, while the man had a history of heart disease. /TISG