Former Zouk DJ questions Dee Kosh’s apology

Following the recent spate of allegations levelled against popular Singaporean influencer Darryl Ian Koshy (Dee Kosh), 32, Jade Rasif, 26, Singapore’s highest-paid female DJ, has taken to Instagram to question him on the loopholes in his apology statement.

In the last week, Dee Kosh has been accused by multiple men of sexual assault. Despite initially denying these allegations, he eventually released a public apology on his Instagram (@deekosh).

Upon seeing his apology, former Zouk DJ Jade Rasif took to her own Instagram to question him further. In a series of her own Instagram stories, she cited the various allegations against him and requested clarification from him on each and every one of them.

https://www.instagram.com/s/aGlnaGxpZ2h0OjE3ODU0MjA1NjQ1MTU4MDI2?igshid=tfq06efl9z48

Public opinion has been generally against him during this saga, with many accusing him of abusing his influence and power.

Incidentally, netizens have been rallying behind Jade Rasif for her comments, praising her for speaking up.