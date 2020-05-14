Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim celebrates 10 years in showbiz

- Advertisement -

Wonder Girls alum Hyerim recently spoke to the Newsen website about the 10th anniversary of her debut in showbiz, about her coming marriage and more, according to soompi.com on Wednesday (May 13).

In 2010, Hyerim joined Wonder Girls and her first release with the group was 2 Different Tears. May 15 will mark the 10th anniversary of her debut.

Hyerim, 27, is now a judge on E Channel’s Topgoal Rhapsody: Can K-Pop Also Be Translated?. She also appeared on MBC’s Don’t Be Jealous with her fiance Shin Min Chul, 33, a taekwondo athlete.

Topgoal Rhapsody is a K-pop survival show that includes foreigners covering Korean songs. When Hyerim heard about it she wondered what that meant and that the premise looked fun. Once she found out about the Can K-Pop Also Be Translated? part, she wanted in.

- Advertisement -

She shared that because she is learning translation and interpretation in school, she can observe how the participants sing compared to her own standard of language.

Hyerim has appeared with fiance Shin in Don’t Be Jealous, a show about real-life celebrities in love. Nothing much has changed since the filming of that episode. She has not noticed anything and she said she can personally watch it as a couple and she is more surprised to see that version of herself.

Hyerim chooses wedding as the topic of interest nowadays. She announced in early May that she will get married to her boyfriend of seven years in July. As the date draws nearer, she is more interested in weddings, wedding dresses and marriage preparations.

The singer revealed Shin’s reaction to the news of their marriage. He told her that he was floating on a cloud and that he was really excited and happy. She is happy that many have congratulated them on their marriage and she feels good and relieved to be able to share the secret with so many people.

Hyerim recently signed with former Wonder Girl’s bandmate Yubin’s agency rrr Entertainment and plans to appear on variety shows as well as broadcasts. /TISG