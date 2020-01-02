Former Super Junior member Han Geng ties the knot with Arrow actress Celina Jade

- Advertisement -

Former Super Junior member and actor Han Geng has started the new year in wedded bliss. The 35-year-old is officially off the market.

Han Geng announced his marriage to Hong Kong-American actress Celina Jade, 34, in a short but sweet Weibo post on Dec 31.

He shared a photo of them in traditional Chinese wedding attire and wrote in Mandarin: “Hello, my love.”

The announcement was similar to his post announcing their relationship on his birthday in February 2018, which he captioned: “Hello, my 34th. Hello, my girl.”

- Advertisement -

The bride, who is known for playing Shado in the American superhero series Arrow, replied: “Hello, my boy.”

The wedding was in Auckland, New Zealand, according to Chinese media reports.

There were videos of the ceremony. As part of the gatecrashing game, the groom had to go to great lengths to see the bride.

Han Geng and Celina Jade. Picture: WeiboHe had to give Jade a foot massage, then do push-ups with someone sitting on his back.

In keeping with Chinese tradition, the couple held a tea ceremony during which they served tea to their parents.

The couple met at the Golden Rooster Film Awards in 2017, at which they presented an award together.

Eagle-eyed netizens caught Jade photo-editing a ring off her finger before uploading a picture to Weibo, sparking rumours that the duo had secretly gotten hitched in June. Han Geng is a Chinese Mandopop singer and actor. He made his debut in 2001 when he was selected by S.M. Entertainment to become a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior. The band debuted in 2005.

In 2008, Han Geng became the leader of its sub-group, Super Junior-M. He filed a lawsuit against SME to terminate his contract on Dec 21, 2009.

Following that, he returned to China to pursue a solo career. His departure from SME was made official on Sept 27, 2011, when both parties came to a mutual agreement on the matter.