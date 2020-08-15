Former Korean girl group AOA member Mina hospitalised after harming herself

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean singer Mina, formerly from K-pop group AOA, has been hospitalised after harming herself and an Instagram post that suggested she may be suicidal, according to a report in the Korea Times.

Mina was with AOA from 2012 until last year. Picture: YouTube

Woori Actors, the singer’s agency, said her injuries were not life-threatening. It immediately notified the police on seeing Mina’s Instagram post that showed an injured wrist and a message hinting at suicide.

She wrote: “I want to go to a place where I can be happy — I am feeling so much pain here. Do not even come to my funeral even if I die. I will harass you after my death.”

Mina, whose full name is Kwon Min-ah, left the group last year. She was reportedly going through tremendous stress after conflict with other members including the band’s former leader, Shin Ji-min. In the message, Mina also wrote: “Words can’t describe how filthy Shin Ji-min, Han Sung-ho and Kim Seol-hyun are. They have driven one normal person to death.”

On July 3, the 26-year-old blamed Shin, 29, of bullying her while she was in AOA from 2012 to 2019.

Later, Shin apologised, saying: “I can’t tell everything in a short piece of writing, but I am sorry. I was not good enough to lead that team.” She also left the group.

Han is the CEO of FNC Entertainment, which manages AOA. Mina has claimed that Han and Kim, the group’s most popular member, turned a blind eye to what was happening when she was suffering.

FNC released an apology on Sunday and said: “We sincerely hope Kwon recovers her health as soon as possible. We will strive to seek an amicable settlement with her.” /TISG