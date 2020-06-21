Forgot how to drive during CB? 22 road accidents on Friday

- Advertisement -

Singapore — As the country entered Phase 2 of the three-step relaxation of circuit breaker measures on Friday (June 19), there were 15 road accidents in the morning alone.

The accidents were reported by Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com.

A total of 22 road accidents occurred on Friday, according to a mothership.sg report.

The Facebook post, which currently has more than 3,900 shares, got the online community chatting about the cause of the seemingly high number of accidents. Many felt that motorists had been affected by the long break from driving during the circuit breaker.

There were other comments, some understanding and others not so.

One person reported seeing a speeding scooterist and motorists going above the speed limit on the expressways, while another mentioned a car beating a red light.

One person, noting that driving in Singapore is very dangerous, calls on the police and Land Transport Authority to work together to improve safety, focusing on those who tail-gate, road-hog and speed across lanes to the expressway exit.

As of the time of writing, there had been 26 road accidents reported in LTA’s Twitter account on Saturday (June 20). Based on previous LTATrafficNews updates, it appears that the numbers do fluctuate. There were 45, 12, 7, 31, 28 and 10 road accidents per day the past week leading up to Friday’s number.

So, in the end, it may not have been the relaxation of circuit breaker measures. Other factors such as weather conditions and the number of vehicles on the road play a part in the number of accidents occurring on any one day.

Motorists are, nevertheless, urged to be careful at all times while on the road.

