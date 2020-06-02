Foreigners who violate safe distancing rules will have work passes revoked “regardless of nationality”: MOM

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Manpower has, in a statement issued on Monday (June 1), given the assurance that foreigners who violate safe distancing rules will have their work passes revoked “regardless of nationality”.

Questions on what action will be taken against foreign workers who flout the rules arose after photos went viral online last month of mostly non-Singaporean crowds freely gathering and loitering at Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker.

Singaporeans reacting to the photos urged the Government to deport the expats who blatantly broke the law, just as it deported foreign workers who flouted circuit breaker measures.

In April, the ministry revoked the work passes of 24 foreign workers, deported them and permanently banned them from working in Singapore after they breached the safe distancing rules. They were caught eating, drinking and gathering in groups near Tuas View Square.

The ministry said then that it deported the workers to “send a clear signal of the seriousness of the offence”.

It also revoked the work pass of one essential services worker on April 12 and permanently banned him from working in Singapore for loitering at various places without going home for an entire night. It also revoked on May 9 the work passes of another 29 foreigners who violated circuit breaker measures and Stay Home Notices.

The ministry added that it revoked the work passes of 100 EP holders in the last three years over criminal convictions or for making false declarations in work pass applications.

Asserting that its enforcement measures are “enforced strictly regardless of nationality”, it urged work pass holders to take the rules seriously to protect themselves and the community. It said: “Foreigners working in Singapore on work passes must abide by our laws.”