Foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 begin stay on cruise ship

Singapore — A group of foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 boarded the SuperStar Gemini, a mid-sized cruise ship, last Wednesday (April 29), the Singapore Tourism Board said on Friday (May 1).

The first workers boarded the ship from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, which is now equipped with sick bays and an isolation station.

Another vessel, the SuperStar Aquarius, is ready to receive more after undergoing assessments by government agencies.

A video circulating online showed an expansive deck, with foreign workers seated and observing social distancing.

Singapore is housing foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 on the two cruise ships as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the disease within the foreign worker dormitories, which have seen a surge in infections.

Foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 will be temporarily housed on board the cruise ships, which are operated by Genting Cruise Lines.

The two ships were chosen because of their designs, which enable 100 per cent external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to the cabins and onboard public areas.

This ensures a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel with no recirculation of air within it. /TISG